Avon holds vote on Old Farms Road project

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A road project in Avon is dividing people in town.

The project could make Old Farms Road safer, but some say it will ruin the character and natural beauty.

It is being voted on in a referendum Wednesday at the senior center.

This project has become a talker in Avon.

The road is a windy one and there have been plenty of accidents, but some feel this project goes too far.

If you drive around Avon, you’ll see plenty of signs.

“You drove down the road, it’s a beautiful road, it is truly the gateway to Avon,” said Chip Walters of Avon.

Chip is very much against proposed changes.

The plan now would create a roundabout at the intersection of Old Farms Road and Scoville Road.

This could slow down traffic and straighten out some curvy spots.

Val Ferro feels there are other alternatives.

“They didn’t put warning signs that you’re approaching a very narrow bridge, things like that,” said Val.

Town council Chair Daniel Polhamus said this is a safety issue and the changes will help have many benefits.

“Safety also involves once again we have a school right there, Avon Old Farms. That needs to be serviced by our town’s safety apparatus, our fire trucks, our ambulances,” Polhamus said.

The proposed changes would include a new entrance to Avon Old Farms School, create a crosswalk and would allow more access to trails in the area.

The school supports the project. If approved the town would be eligible for a $5.5 million grant.

Not everyone is against the plan.

“For me the safety is the most important issue. I think anyone who has driven on Old Farms Road would hopefully agree with that,” said James Reece of Avon.

Some residents feel there hasn’t been enough discussion, but the town council chair said there have been two public hearings and this project has been talked about for years.

The polls close at 8 p.m.

If it’s turned down, town leaders say they will have to discuss other alternatives.

