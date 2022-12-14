EXCLUSIVE: Woman speaks out after being struck by man driving under influence

THOMASTON/WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) – A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence.

Brianna Lanzara was changing a tire on the right shoulder of Route 8 in Watertown when a driver struck her and her family.

State police say 44-year-old Jason Torsiello was driving under the influence when he ran into her family’s cars.

“I guess a drunk driver swerved over both lanes and hit Daniel’s father’s car, which hit Daniel’s car, and totaled three cars which in the process hit me. And somehow, I got flung or trapped or something,” says Brianna.

Brianna woke up two days later in the ICU. She underwent multiple surgeries and physical therapy. Months later, she Is still learning how to walk again.

“I could have definitely lost my life if not my leg or been paralyzed. So, I got lucky. It is scary to think that two months ago I was there and now I’m in a whole different place,” says Brianna.

She says she is lucky to be alive, living with her boyfriend and her dog Coco.

Brianna is hoping to go back to college, but in the meantime, she is looking for justice. But for her, that means more than time behind bars.

“Addiction runs in my family. And my mom is incarcerated right now for addiction problems. So as much as I was upset about what happened, yes it’s his fault, yes he did wrong, but if he really has an issue with alcohol he may need help,” says Brianna.

She says the accident re-shaped her life, and she is hoping it’ll change Jason’s as well.

“So he deserves jail time but he needs rehab he needs help. He goes to jail for six months and then comes out and he will end up doing it again, but the next person might not be as lucky as me,” says Brianna.

She urges people to not drive under the influence.

Jason has a court hearing a week from Monday.

Those who wish to help Brianna can visit her GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.