Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford partnership donates 150 computers to college students, senior citizens

New computer training program will help Hartford residents
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford has announced a new training program that will benefit Hartford’s teens, senior citizens, and first-generation college students.

Roughly 150 used computers are being donated by Hartford Heathcare to senior citizens and first-generation college students.

The computers will be refurbished by members of the Hartford Youth Service Corps.

The youth service members will also get a certification in I.T. and internships in the Hartford Healthcare System.

It is a partnership between Hartford Healthcare and Our Piece of the Pie.

Mayor Luke Bronin says this is a chance for youth service members to do something that will have an impact on the community as well as gain critical technical skills.

“By fixing up these 150 computers, they will have the opportunity to build life skills that they will be able to carry with them forever. At the same time, they will make sure that 150 other Hartford residents, whether it is seniors or students who are just embarking on college, and otherwise, would have access to the technology they need,” says Bronin.

The distribution will happen in 2023.

For more information visit Hartford.com

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Murphy reflects 10 years after Sandy Hook
Sen. Chris Murphy reflects on 10 years since Sandy Hook tragedy
Rise in dog flu cases
Dog owners dealing with a rise in dog flu cases
Do home remedies found on social media work?
Do home remedies found on social media work?
Purses snatched in several towns
VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns