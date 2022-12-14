Hartford partnership donates 150 computers to college students, senior citizens

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford has announced a new training program that will benefit Hartford’s teens, senior citizens, and first-generation college students.

Roughly 150 used computers are being donated by Hartford Heathcare to senior citizens and first-generation college students.

The computers will be refurbished by members of the Hartford Youth Service Corps.

The youth service members will also get a certification in I.T. and internships in the Hartford Healthcare System.

It is a partnership between Hartford Healthcare and Our Piece of the Pie.

Mayor Luke Bronin says this is a chance for youth service members to do something that will have an impact on the community as well as gain critical technical skills.

“By fixing up these 150 computers, they will have the opportunity to build life skills that they will be able to carry with them forever. At the same time, they will make sure that 150 other Hartford residents, whether it is seniors or students who are just embarking on college, and otherwise, would have access to the technology they need,” says Bronin.

The distribution will happen in 2023.

