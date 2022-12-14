How school safety measures have changed in wake of Sandy Hook shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It has been 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School unfolded.

In the years since, school districts all over the state have made changes and upgrades to security.

Safety measures vary from district to district.

Hartford Public Schools does crisis drills quarterly.

In addition to that, each school building has at least two school security officers. If it’s a larger building, there are more school security officers.

In addition to cameras and security wands, something the district also takes seriously is having one entry point for all schools.

Visitors are required to sign in and show appropriate ID before being let into a building.

There’s also a special system that scans people’s IDs to see if there are any red flags.

Eyewitness News spoke with a district official Wednesday about how security at schools has evolved since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

He spoke about the importance of training.

“I can tell you one of the things that’s been added to our security plan in the wake of Sandy Hook and other shootings that we have seen across the country is active alas training. And so that’s an active threat training system we provide for all of our building leaders all of our teachers so that they’re prepared and as comfortable as possible to be able to act appropriately in the event of the most tragic circumstances like an active shooting in our buildings,” said Jesse Sugarman with Hartford Public Schools.

Staff have also done audits of security equipment to make sure everything works properly.

