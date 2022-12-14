The impact of the Sandy Hook shooting continues to be felt

(WFSB) - Ten years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire nation forever.

Mass shootings have become more common, but so have the efforts to curb them.

Twenty students and six educators died on Dec. 14, 2012.

Families woke up and got ready for their day on that day, unaware that it would be the last “normal” school morning they’d experience for quite some time.

Around 9:30 a.m., a lone shooter with an automatic weapon entered the school.

In fewer than 11 minutes, the 26 victims were killed.

In the years that followed, the school building was demolished and a new one rebuilt.

Changes to laws

Along with the new building came a new rallying cry among many of the victims’ families: Pass laws that prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

“We have started to make real progress on changing the nation’s laws to better protect our kids and our schools,” said Sen. Chris Murphy. “We have seen hundreds of state law changes to tighten gun laws. We now finally have a federal bill that’s been passed with bi-partisan support that makes these shootings less likely. So, you’ve seen a lot happen in 10 years. Nothing can bring back those kids or can erase all that grief, but there has been good that has come in this last decade.”

In continuing the discussion on change and preventing gun violence, Sens. Murphy and Richard Blumenthal plan to speak on the Senate floor at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Quiet reflection

In Newtown, the expectation is that reflection will be quiet and mostly private.

Some legislators and state officials plan to speak about the tragedy on Wednesday.

Across the state, the governor ordered flags at half-staff to remember the 26 lives lost.

Newtown schools were closed for all students.

Fairfield police told Channel 3 that they will increase their presence at all schools as a showing of community support and engagement.

The focus for the day was put on the families and how they planned to honor their loved ones and keep their legacies alive.

For example, on Wednesday the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary will have a groundbreaking ceremony.

Catherine was one of the 6-year-olds killed in the tragedy. Her mother said the sanctuary is a way to put something positive in the world.

“It’s given me a purpose, first and foremost, of focusing on something that’s forward-looking versus focusing on what happened to Catherine,” said Jennifer Hubbard, Catherine’s mom. “Everyone deals with grief and tragedy in their life in unique ways. For me, it made all the difference that her legacy was creating good in the world.”

That animal sanctuary ground-breaking is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial services

Two memorial services were scheduled for 7 p.m.

The first was planned at Trinity Episcopal Church. It’s an interfaith prayer vigil held by the Newtown Interfaith Council. Find its livestream here.

The second is at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church. Its livestream can be found here.

