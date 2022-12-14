Contests
A man was arrested for Attempted Murder

By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Nayeem Reid, wanted since August 31, was arrested for Attempted Murder.
Nayeem Reid, wanted since August 31, was arrested for Attempted Murder.(New Haven police)

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police apprehended a fugitive charged with Attempted Homicide.

Nayeem Reid was arrested at his home on Poplar Street in New Haven on December 14.

He was currently wanted by Kings County District Attorney office out of New York.

Reid had been a wanted fugitive since August 31.

After the arrest, Reid was charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

He is currently pending extradition from New York.

