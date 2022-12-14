Contests
M&T bank robbery suspect was found hiding inside a common hallway

Robert Jutras was charged with robbery and larceny for the robbery on December 12.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - A 59-year old suspect that robbed an M&T Bank on Monday was arrested.

Robert Jutras allegedly robbed the bank located on 117 East St. in Plainville.

Police said that Jutras entered the bank at approximately 12:35 p.m. and presented a note to the teller.

According to the teller, the note said “This is a robbery, give me all your money and no one will get hurt.”

The teller said that Jutras didn’t appear to have a weapon on him.

Once Jutras received the money from the cash drawer, he fled on foot towards Plainville High School and Linden Street Elementary School.

Police investigated the scene and located a cut hospital wristband belonging to Robert Jutras on the counter.

The investigation led to information that the suspect fled to a nearby side street where a white Ford camper was previously parked.

This Ford camper was registered to Jutras, so Police put out the vehicle and license to other jurisdictions.

New Britain police located Jutras’ camper on Fairview St. in New Britain.

After confirming that no one was in the camper, police learned Jutras was hiding inside a common hallway of a nearby 3-family residence.

Jutras was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in New Britain Superior Court on December 13.

He was charged with robbery and larceny.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

