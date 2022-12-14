Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Sen. Chris Murphy reflects on 10 years since Sandy Hook tragedy

Sen. Murphy reflects 10 years after Sandy Hook
By Susan Raff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Wednesday marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, lost their lives that day.

Senator Chris Murphy has spoken out a lot about gun control measures in the years after the tragedy.

He spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday.

“A lot has happened in 10 years. There’s a lot of goodness that came from that cataclysmic event. So many of these families have started up not-for profit organizations, foundations. They’ve even engaged in less official efforts to bring more love and light to the Sandy Hook community,”” Murphy said.

“A lot of people have been helped as people were inspired to act, to do something good after that terribly evil day. And of course, we have started to make real progress on changing the nation’s laws to better protect our kids and our schools. We have seen hundreds of state law changes to tighten gun laws, we now finally have a federal bill that’s been passed with bi-partisan support that makes these shootings less likely, so you’ve seen a lot happen in ten years,” said Murphy.

“Nothing can bring back those kids or can erase all that grief but there has been good that has come in these last decade,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New computer training program will help Hartford residents
Hartford partnership donates 150 computers to college students, senior citizens
Rise in dog flu cases
Dog owners dealing with a rise in dog flu cases
Do home remedies found on social media work?
Do home remedies found on social media work?
Purses snatched in several towns
VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns