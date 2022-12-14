Sen. Chris Murphy reflects on 10 years since Sandy Hook tragedy

(WFSB) - Wednesday marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, lost their lives that day.

Senator Chris Murphy has spoken out a lot about gun control measures in the years after the tragedy.

He spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday.

“A lot has happened in 10 years. There’s a lot of goodness that came from that cataclysmic event. So many of these families have started up not-for profit organizations, foundations. They’ve even engaged in less official efforts to bring more love and light to the Sandy Hook community,”” Murphy said.

“A lot of people have been helped as people were inspired to act, to do something good after that terribly evil day. And of course, we have started to make real progress on changing the nation’s laws to better protect our kids and our schools. We have seen hundreds of state law changes to tighten gun laws, we now finally have a federal bill that’s been passed with bi-partisan support that makes these shootings less likely, so you’ve seen a lot happen in ten years,” said Murphy.

“Nothing can bring back those kids or can erase all that grief but there has been good that has come in these last decade,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.