Bradley adds new nonstop flight to Jamaica

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A new addition is coming to Bradley International Airport.

Spirit Airlines has launched a new, nonstop flight to Jamaica.

The first flight is tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., Bradley to Montego Bay!!

It’s the fourth international destination from Bradley, and one they’ve been chasing for a long time.

This is extra special because Connecticut is home to fifth-largest Jamaican community in the country with 56,000 so now people can easily go visit family in Jamaica.

“Prior to this, folks would have to go down to JFK or up to Boston to be able to make that flight. That’s a difficult time quite frankly. We want everybody to stay home here at Bradley,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director, of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

“I will venture to say that this is this more like a social justice type thing when you have such a large amount of Jamaicans in one area. And let me just stop and say it’s not just for Jamaicans, people like you and I who doesn’t wanna go to Montego Bay, Jamaica?” said Bobby Gibson, State Representative.

In celebration of this inaugural flight, December 15 is being proclaimed Jamaica Day by Governor Ned Lamont.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.