Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Data shows that murder is up 2 percent in the state

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By Audrey Russo and Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The newest crime statistics are out for our state, and Channel 3 is combing through the numbers.

The data from the office of policy and management shows that murders are up two percent in the Connecticut.

When they looked at the five cities with populations over 100 thousand people, they found that Waterbury, Bridgeport and Stamford had lower murder rates from 2020 to 2021.

Hartford and New Haven both saw increases in murder in that same time frame.

Overall, there’s good news when it comes to violent crime in our state as a whole.

The Undersecretary of the Criminal Justice Policy and Planning Division, Office of Policy & Management, Marc Pelka stated, “violent crime has fallen by 43% in the last decade and 27% in the last five years and even 9 percent from 2020 to 2021.”

State officials noted that arrests are down about 25% from five years ago.

Later tonight, Chief Political reporter Susan Raff will take a closer look at these numbers and what they mean for your safety.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

snow forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wind, rain... and plowable snow!
Route 72 Eastbound is closed at Route 372 due to a crash at approximately 9 a.m.
Route 72 east in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
It’s the final weekend for an unforgettable holiday experience
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
BBB: Be on the lookout for ‘bait-and-switch’ lost pet, child schemes on Facebook