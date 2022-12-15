Data shows that murder is up 2 percent in the state

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The newest crime statistics are out for our state, and Channel 3 is combing through the numbers.

The data from the office of policy and management shows that murders are up two percent in the Connecticut.

When they looked at the five cities with populations over 100 thousand people, they found that Waterbury, Bridgeport and Stamford had lower murder rates from 2020 to 2021.

Hartford and New Haven both saw increases in murder in that same time frame.

Overall, there’s good news when it comes to violent crime in our state as a whole.

The Undersecretary of the Criminal Justice Policy and Planning Division, Office of Policy & Management, Marc Pelka stated, “violent crime has fallen by 43% in the last decade and 27% in the last five years and even 9 percent from 2020 to 2021.”

State officials noted that arrests are down about 25% from five years ago.

Later tonight, Chief Political reporter Susan Raff will take a closer look at these numbers and what they mean for your safety.

