DPH reports first child flu death in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State health officials have reported Connecticut’s first child flu death.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the first pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season.

The death of the child, who was under the age of 9 and from New Haven County, happened in December. No other information on the patient was released.

The death was reflected in the latest version of the DPH Weekly Influenza Update.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

Juthani added that there were more than 22,000 flu cases in the state with approximately 531 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

The DPH said flu season typically takes place between October and May; however, highest levels of influenza can traditionally be seen between December and March.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, congestion, and fatigue.

The spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can be prevented through proper respiratory virus etiquette. Proper practices include handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces, and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms.

The DPH recommended that residents make sure that they get their annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended boosters.

Residents can receive their flu vaccine from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting www.vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccination clinic. Additionally, DPH and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition partnered with local health departments throughout the state on numerous flu vaccine clinics for children and adults.

The entire schedule of local health flu clinics can be accessed at www.ct.gov/dph/fluclinics.

