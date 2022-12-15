Faith’s Toy Drive donates thousands of toys to Yale New Haven Hospital

(WFSB) - It started out five years ago, with a young girl collecting just a few dozen toys.

It quickly turned into one of the largest single toy drives in all of Connecticut.

Faith’s Toy Drive delivered nearly 6,000 Thursday to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Every single toy will help put a smile on the faces of kids at the hospital.

“Whether it’s making them feel more comfortable like at home, bringing a smile, giving a distraction, it’s everything a child needs throughout the day,” said Lisa Tremblay.

Lisa knows it all too well.

Back in 2016, her daughter Faith spent three weeks at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital getting treated for a brain disorder and a life-threatening autoimmune disease. She was discharged three days before Christmas.

“What they do for kids inside this hospital is incredible and its what every child needs,” Lisa said.

The following year Lisa and Faith started their toy drive, donating 89 toys. It has grown over the next few years.

“Over five years, this special young woman has created this event, this annual holiday tradition,” said Steve Jakab with Yale New Haven Hospital.

This year, Faith’s drive donated more than nearly 5,900 toys, bringing their grand total over the last five years to more than 14,000 toys.

For Faith, she likes doing it for the kids.

“Cause I’m happy for them,” said Faith Tremblay.

Her mom Lisa said it’s the least they can do for a hospital that means so much to them.

“So many people across Connecticut have really gotten attached to this drive, supported it, been there and we can’t thank them enough,” Lisa said. “If we can inspire one young person to give back, then we’ve made a difference and if we made one child upstairs smile and forget what they’re going through for five moments, we made a difference.”

After five years this is the last year of the toy drive, and Faith’s mom said they’re hoping their message will help inspire others to do the same.

