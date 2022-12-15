Contests
Hammer assault suspect arrested by East Lyme police

By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of attacking someone with a hammer was arrested by East Lyme police on Wednesday.

Kevin Daigneault, 62, of East Lyme, was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree strangulation, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Kevin Daigneault is accused of attacking someone with a hammer, according to East Lyme police.
Kevin Daigneault is accused of attacking someone with a hammer, according to East Lyme police.(East Lyme police)

Police said took Daigneault into custody based on an active arrest warrant.

They said the warrant stemmed from a months-long investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

However, they did not release any details about what led up to the incident.

Daigneault was held on a court-set bond of $150,000 and given a court date of Thursday in New London.

Mohegan Tribal police helped East Lyme officers with the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

