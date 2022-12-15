Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching

(WFSB) - If you still need to get your holiday shopping done, don’t worry, there’s still time.

Christmas is in 10 days.

If you need to mail those presents and want them delivered by the big day, you better get moving.

When it comes to mailing those cards and packages, you still have a couple of options.

But just like the number of shopping days left, your time is running out.

“Deadline is tomorrow I believe, I hope, I don’t know.”

Maureen Auger wasn’t about to take any chances, shipping off some Christmas gifts for her niece in Pennsylvania.

“We’re mailing a black version of this, in a very small size, and some candles and candy and a couple of shirts and things to say she’s loved,” said Maureen, of Old Saybrook.

With Christmas just 10 days away, plenty want to make sure their cards or presents make it to their destinations by the big day.

“I had to pick up packages also and I have more packages to mail next week to Utah to my brother and his wife,” said Doreen Burdick of New Haven.

While its preparing to process up to 60 million packages this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service said if you need to ship, the earlier the better.

For ground shipping and first-class mail, the deadline is this Saturday, the 17.

If you want to use priority mail, the deadline is Monday, the 19. For those waiting until the end, priority mail express will get it there if shipped by Friday the 23.

“So if you’re going to mail or ship anything, come in before the 23rd if you want it there by the holiday,” said Tom Sullivan, New Haven Postmaster.

The deadlines are similar with UPS: next Tuesday for 3 day select, and Thursday December 22 with next day air.

For FedEx its either next Tuesday with its express saver or next Friday for FedEx same day.

While you need to head to the post office, remember there’s also a chance weather could play a role too, especially if airports get shut down because of a storm.

