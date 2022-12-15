Contests
It’s the final weekend for an unforgettable holiday experience

(Daniel Gomez)
By Marcy Jones and Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT. (WFSB) - It’s the last weekend to enjoy one of the most unique holiday experiences in Connecticut!

Santa’s Christmas Trail in Naugatuck has nine interactive stages including Holiday History, Grinchville, Creepy Christmas, and many games.

There are thousands of lights along with a dazzling tunnel featuring all the classic characters from Christmas movies.

This event is for the entire family to enjoy festive music, food, drinks, and win prizes,

It’s also a good time to sneak in a little last minute holiday shopping.

The CEO of Santa’s Christmas Trail, Dave Reilly, said “we wanted them to have an interactive situation to learn a little bit about Christmas past by meeting the grinch with a live magic show.”

“We have a carnival area and we have a station to make your own ornament as well,” Reilly said. “It’s about a half hour of fun interactive news for little kids or adult fanatics who are super into Christmas”

This is the last weekend for Santa’s Christmas trail, and if you use the promo code “save50″ at check out, that’ll cut your admission price in half!

