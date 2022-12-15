Officer arrested after using police system to follow woman on social media

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - An Old Saybrook Police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after using a police database to look up a woman’s personal information.

Patrolman Josh Zarbo is accused of illegally using an online law enforcement system called COLLECT to obtain personal information of a woman he saw while he was on patrol.

Police say Zarbo noticed the complainant while he was patrolling Walmart for a Black Friday event.

According to the arrest warrant, the complainant says she saw Zarbo staring at her while she drove away.

Zarbo allegedly used her vehicle registration along with her plate number to gain access to her personal information.

Zarbo used that information to follow the complainant on Instagram, the arrest warrant says.

The warrant also released a text conversation between Zarbo and a dispatcher. Zarbo writes, “Bro I’m gaming right now” which is slang referring to “picking up women”.

Patrolman Zarbo is charged with third degree computer crimes and is currently on paid administrative leave.

Police say Zarbo has been with the department since 2017.

In a statement Old Saybrook Police Chief Spera says:

Old Saybrook Citizens must be assured that they can trust their Police Department not only to provide superior traditional and nontraditional law enforcement services every day, but that they can also trust their Police Department to maintain high standards, swiftly address internal matters, and possess the ability to properly police our own.

Zarbo was released on a $5,000 bond.

