Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother

Man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in Milford
By Stephanie Simoni
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Milford police officer is on administrative leave for how he handled the case of a mother who was recently murdered.

It is in connection with how the officer processed an arrest warrant before Julie Minogue died.

Police arrested her ex-boyfriend Ewen Dewitt. He’s accused of attacking and killing Julie Minogue earlier this month.

The two had a tumultuous history.

Julie Minogue had filed a protective order against Dewitt in 2021.

Police said on November 14, Dewitt violated that order when he harassed her, sending her more than 200 text messages.

On November 18, four days later, Officer Knablin finished an arrest warrant application for Dewitt.

Three days later, on November 21, the state’s attorney sent it back to the officer saying there was not enough information.

The arrest warrant was completed on December 14, eight days after Minogue was murdered.

There is now an internal investigation into Officer Knablin’s actions.

