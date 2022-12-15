Rt. 8 closed due to tractor-trailer crash on highway overpass

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police have confirmed that Rt. 8 northbound is closed early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer between exits 45 and 56 around 5 A.M.

Officials have confirmed that the tractor-trailer unit was involved in a collision on Greenwoods Rd.

The highway has been closed in the northbound direction as crews operate at the collision scene.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

