Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Rt. 8 closed due to tractor-trailer crash on highway overpass

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police have confirmed that Rt. 8 northbound is closed early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer between exits 45 and 56 around 5 A.M.

Officials have confirmed that the tractor-trailer unit was involved in a collision on Greenwoods Rd.

The highway has been closed in the northbound direction as crews operate at the collision scene.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The following is a technical discussion of Connecticut's forecast written by Channel 3's...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wind, rain... and plowable snow!
Police say Zarbo noticed the complainant while he was patrolling Walmart for a Black Friday...
Officer arrested after using police system to follow woman on social media
Vigil
Vigil held at New Haven church to honor Sandy Hook victims, victims of gun violence
Josh Zarbo Mug
Officer arrested after using police system to follow woman on social media