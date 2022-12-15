Sandy Hook mom reflects 10 years after shooting

(WFSB) - We are honoring Sandy Hook families Wednesday.

It was 10 years ago when 26 children and adults were killed inside their elementary school.

Nicole Hockley’s 6-year-old son Dylan was one of them.

“Does it seem like 10 years to you?” Eyewitness News asked.

“No, it doesn’t seem like a decade has passed since I last held Dylan and heard him laugh,” said Nicole.

Dylan was a happy little first grader who is now stuck in time.

“I see Dylan’s classmates and his grade and how they’ve grown up and Dylan is still 6,” Nicole said.

The shooting at Sandy Hook changed everything.

Once filled with optimism, Nicole is focused on preventing more tragedies.

She started Sandy Hook Promise with Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was also killed.

“We are seeing more violence, but we are not focusing on the causes of that violence and how to stop it,” Nicole said.

Connecticut has poured millions into school security since Sandy Hook, much more than other states.

Nicole says it’s not enough.

“Your first line of defense is teaching how to recognize when someone is going into crisis, teaching when someone is making threats and they have access to weapons,” said Nicole.

They have plans.

“It’s really about how you prevent an act from happening,” Nicole said.

Sandy Hook Promise is now in 26,000 schools across the country.

She said they’ve averted 400 suicides and 11 school shooting plots.

This was a particularly difficult year for Sandy Hook families.

“Did the Alex Jones trial bring back some of those bad memories?” asked Eyewitness News

“A lot of the Alex Jones I hadn’t shared the impact publicly,” Nicole said.

But the trial was very public, Nicole went every day. They wanted Jones to be accountable for spreading lies.

His followers harassed them for years even desecrating on a child’s grave.

“I didn’t know whether Dylan was alive or dead and 2.5 hours after the shooting that morning Alex Jones was saying,” said Nicole.

It looked like a false flag.

Jones was ordered to pay close to $1 billion.

“He was making money off our pain,” Nicole said.

Sadly, mass shootings have not stopped. The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas broke our hearts once again.

Nicole’s older son Jake is now in college, and she worries about him.

“Have you done this work for Dylan?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I’ve done it for Dylan and Jake because this is my only way to honor Dylan and have him be remembered for the beautiful boy he was and give him a legacy,” said Nicole. “That helps others and my jake because he deserves a better future.”

On this sad day, Nicole likes to be near the ocean, in a quiet place with nature.

She said it grounds her, and then she recognizes the sun will rise the next day and she needs to continue her work.

