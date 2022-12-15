Contests
State police seek driver who backed into ambulance building in Killingly

State police are looking for a driver who backed into an ambulance building in Killingly. They released surveillance footage of the incident.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for whoever backed into an ambulance building in the Danielson section of Killingly on Tuesday.

Troopers said it happened at the KB Ambulance garage at 294 Westcott Rd.

They began their investigation around 8:40 p.m. that night.

Surveillance video was released that showed a white SUV, a Ford Escape, enter the front parking lot and back into one of the ambulance bay doors.

The incident happened at KB Ambulance in Killingly on Dec. 13.

The driver then drove away from the scene and headed east on Westcott Road.

The SUV should have rear end damage, troopers said.

Anyone with any information about the suspect was asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.

