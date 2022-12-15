U.S. lawmakers push for TikTok ban

(WFSB) - TikTok has already avoided a nationwide ban once, but now seven states have cracked down and prevented users from downloading it to phones.

It’s the most downloaded app in 2022 and its fall could come as quickly as its rise.

“I’m fine with banning it. I think it’s time to be a little more concerned about apps that have connections to the Chinese government,” said Fred Scholl, Cyber Security Program Director at Quinnipiac University.

TikTok has catapulted users to fame, but a bill introduced Tuesday, would limit its access and even ban the app.

Officials say it’s a cybersecurity issue.

Despite how fun and interesting it may be, they say the Chinese-run app is a scary one that could steal personal information and government secrets.

“The company is aligned with, affiliated with people in the Chinese government and there’s a higher probability that private info is going to end up in their hands,” Scholl said. “The more information they may have whether through video or similar things, it can be used for purposes that aren’t to our benefit.”

Scholl said with the wealth of information that’s out there it’s worrisome that piece by piece those digital breadcrumbs will add up.

Even so, the main demographic that scrolls daily say they don’t really think it’s a big deal.

“I kind of treat it like any other social media. It’s not more scary than Facebook or Instagram,” said Helen Pruchniak, a Junior at UConn.

If there is going to be any type of ban of TikTok in the United States, the path to do it is how seven states are already implementing.

If the app does go away, some people say as much as they love it, it might not be a terrible thing in the long run.

