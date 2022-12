SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 67 is closed in Seymour because of a water main break.

Officials said the road is closed at Day Street to Route 115, Main Street.

The break was first reported around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

There’s no word on a cause.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.