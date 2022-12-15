Contests
Waterbury police make arrest in Halloween homicide case

Clarence Rhodes.
Clarence Rhodes.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest in a Waterbury homicide investigation.

Authorities said Clarence Rhodes, 43, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Rhodes was found by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida and transported back to Waterbury, police said.

He was arrested for the murder of Xavier Pellot, 23, of Waterbury, on October 31.

Police responded to Willow Street for a report of shots fired. Pellot was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Rhodes was charged with murder, criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

“In addition, Rhodes was served with three outstanding failure to appear warrants (FTA’s) for not attending scheduled court dates for other previous pending cases,” Waterbury police said.

Rhodes was held on a $2,450,000 bond and was arraigned in court Thursday, police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

