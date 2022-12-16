Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition

BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) - Each holiday season, a small rural town in Connecticut is flooded with tens of thousands of cards and letters.

All of them are searching for a stamp of approval, from a place known as Christmas Town.

They come from near and far every Christmas to stamp one of the dozens of different popular designs onto their cards and letters, along with that Bethlehem post mark.

It’s not Santa’s workshop, but the lobby inside the Bethlehem Post Office is a hive of holiday activity.

“There’s a new one every year, it’s awesome, figure out which one is the new one, pick it up, start using it,” said Teresa Fish of Waterbury.

Green ink and dozens of stamps, there are 87 different designs.

“Everybody loves getting these, for a while I was sending them all over the world.”

For Teresa and plenty of others, it’s not Christmas without a trip to Christmas Town and the Bethlehem Post Office.

“I’ve been doing it since my kids were little, now they’re all grown up,” Teresa Fish said.

For many both near and far it’s a holiday tradition and a treat for those on the receiving end with a little festive flair.

During the month of December, this becomes one of the busiest and most popular postal facilities in the entire state.

“It’s Bethlehem, its why we have Christmas,” said Nancy Behuniak, of Bethlehem. “People from towns and other towns coming together and doing our thing at Christmas.”

It all started back in 1938, when Bethlehem’s postmaster started applying decorative rubber stamps to Christmas cards and letters at the town’s post office.

“I always give them number 1, the very first one, and then I try to mix them up on the other ones,” said Theresa O’Neill of Bethlehem.

Since then, the stamps have been designed by area artists, local residents and even school kids.

“It’s special, it’s the postmark from the Christmas Town, and you get the new stamp every year, it’s something different to look at,” said Teresa Fish.

This year’s version is horses in the shape of a Christmas tree.

“They’re looking forward to seeing what the new one is,” Teresa Fish said.

Over the years it has spread. People from all over the country sign the guest log and send cards all over the world from a little town in Connecticut.

“Everybody has something to look forward to when I send it, it’s like a little gift that doesn’t cost me anything,” said Theresa Fish.

If you want to get the stamps on your cards and packages and make sure they make it do their destinations by the holiday, you need to be aware of the shipping deadlines.

Saturday is the date for first class and ground mail, and Monday for priority.

