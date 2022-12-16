Local parents inspire Billy’s Law, which will help make it easier to find missing adults

(WFSB) - Jan and Bill Smoliniski have pushed for a federal law to make it easier to find missing adults.

Their son Billy disappeared 18 years ago from his Waterbury home.

Eyewitness News spoke with the parents about a new federal law they helped inspire.

Jan and Bill have never given up. They knew in their hearts Billy would never just leave.

They faced many challenges searching for their son.

This legislation called Billy’s Law won’t help them, but it will help other families.

The Smoliniskis have never given up. For 18 years they’ve pressured police to find their missing son.

“We knew there was something wrong, we knew immediately because of the dog and his girlfriend Marianne Noble who would have taken care of her,” said Jan.

Billy was 31 when he vanished from his home in Waterbury.

Police suspected he was murdered, but his body has never been found and no one was ever charged.

The nightmare continued. Databases were incomplete, and sharing information was almost impossible.

In these 18 years since their son disappeared, the Smolinskis pushed for change to help find those missing.

Senator Chris Murphy has championed their fight.

“This bill is going to change lives and I think it will save lives. That’s a pretty impressive legacy,” Murphy said.

Billy’s Law has overwhelmingly passed Congress.

It makes databases more efficient, coordinated and effective.

Joining their fight is Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito.

Gabby disappeared on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

“I faced challenges in getting somebody to report her as a missing adult, they didn’t want to take it as a missing person, she’s 22 years old,” Nicole said.

“It was very hard but now everything is in a better place and the missing in America can rest a little easier now and be able to keep track of their missing loved one,” said Jan.

Jan calls Billy’s Law a Christmas miracle. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

