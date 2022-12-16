Branford man killed in New Haven crash

Contests
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Branford was identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in New Haven early Friday morning.

Max Peters, 25, was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets around 1 a.m., police said.

They said Peters was the passenger in a Volvo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo and the other vehicle that was involved were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and has been leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or emailing ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

