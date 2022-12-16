Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Cirque Du Soleil is setting up shop at the XL center from the 15th through the 18th.

This is the first time the show Corteo has come to Hartford.

“I’m the artistic director of Corteo. When Danielli created this he wanted to tell the story of a clown’s life, a man’s life,” said Alison Crawford, Coreto Artistic Director. “He’s going through the whole show looking through his life in a dream. Is it a dream or is it real? And it’s a celebration of his life.”

Following the lead character Mauro’s life means the audience gets to sit on both sides of the stage, watching the story play out in the center.

“It’s a story about life, hope and love,” said Alison. “We really wanted to do a proscenium, so like a real theater, but because it’s circus, circus is in the round so it’s like a play on both.”

“It’s like a really happy performance. It’s like a funeral but in a happy way like you celebrate the great things that this person did during his life,” said Johann Juslin, Juggler.

It’s a two sided experience, so there’s no backstage. Instead, it’s an under stage and performers scoot on little scooters to get from one side to the other.

Performer Johann says he was inspired to join the circus the same way so many others are drawn in, by seeing the wonder as a child.

“I got so inspired by the juggler in the show that I really wanted to start doing this. I mean, who hasn’t wanted to swing on a chandelier? Who hasn’t jumped on a bed when you were little? It’s human experience,” said Alison.

The only difference here is that some of those common experiences we all experienced as kids are dialed up to the extreme.

“There’s a teeterboard, like a seesaw but it’s not something you’d do in the playground but it gives you that visceral feeling,” Alison added.

These artists are giving their all so they can look back on their lives, much like the lead character Mauro, and celebrate the inspiration and joy they gave to others.

“I just want to give something to the audience to feel like when they leave the arena, they have more motivation and passion for whatever they want to do in life,” said Johann.

