Cities and town prepare for storm in Litchfield county

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The storm might be here but preparations started hours ago.

Town officials have been going around spreading salt to hopefully make it easier for drivers.

“Start going out when it starts accumulating a little bit. We will pre-treat and then we will start plowing when there is a lot of snow,” said Chris Bezio, All State Landscape Mechanic.

Chris is a mechanic. He is on standby tonight just in case his company’s snow trucks need an extra hand. If a plow truck driver breaks down, Chris is there.

“Yeah I will come in, get all my tools ready, so we could go work on what we need. All my power tools and hand tools that I need for most of our service calls and stuff like that,” said Chris.

Chris is in Torrington, but a couple of miles away in Winchester crews are ready anything that comes their way.

“Making sure some parts of town are pre-treated especially in more slope areas we are going to have ice issues later and packed snow,” said Josh Kelly, Winchester Town Manager.

Whether it’s snow or rain that becomes the problem, officials urge drivers to be cautious. Up in Norfolk, crews wrapped their tires in chains.

“It allows us to get up driveways and up those roads that we might not be able to. The chains just give us traction to get us where we need to go,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk Public Information Officer.

About 10 people will be around Norfolk working overnight. They hope drivers give them extra space on the road.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t. And if you do, give yourself extra time. And drive a lot slower than you normally do,” said Barbagallo.

