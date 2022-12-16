Contests
Convicted sex offender found in Hartford school set to face a judge today

Alexander Robles, a convicted sex offender, roamed the halls of Rawson Elementary School in Hartford on Nov. 29, according to an incident report.(State of Connecticut Sex Offender Registry)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A convicted sex offender who found his way into an elementary school in Hartford is set to face a judge on Friday.

Alexander Robles is accused of getting into Sarah Rawson Elementary School on Nov. 30.

Robles was charged with trespassing.

An incident report said he entered through an open door near the school’s loading dock.

He told the school resource officer that he needed to use a bathroom.

Robles was arrested in 1996 for sexual assault and released from prison in 1999. He was arrested again in 2006 on three counts of sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

