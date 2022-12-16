Diesel prices could hurt snow plow businesses this season

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - With parts of the state prepping for snow, snow plow operators are gassing up to drive through the night.

“We burn a fair amount of fuel during the storm. We plow about 13 hours so it does cost us more and we have to pay it because we have to keep rolling,” said Mark Beecher, Beecher Construction.

Diesel gas prices have risen significantly over the past year.

Numbers from AAA show that this time last year, the average diesel price in Connecticut was $3.68. Just a month ago it was $6.13, and although down 80-cents, now prices are still soaring at $5.33 a gallon.

“Diesel is a different market when it compares to gasoline and there are different drivers of that market,” said Tracy Noble, Spokesperson, AAA. “It’s a multitude of factors. Yes, the war in Ukraine, yes, the price of oil comes into play, although we’ve seen the cost per barrel of oil decrease over the last several weeks.”

Mark Beecher says his company, Beecher Construction, is doing ok but he does have one concern.

“I would say that the biggest thing is if we slow down and don’t have enough work because of the prices, but so far we’re doing ok,” Mark said.

Beecher says during a regular snow season he will end up going out to plow a property about 15 to 20 times. That’s a lot of gas being used and the money he makes, just goes right back into his tank.

