Family Friday: A shark-diving Santa and more holiday happenings

By WFSB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - If you’re looking for ways to spend the weekend, we found a few local holiday happenings you may like!

Chanukah Fire on Ice

  • Sunday, December 18th
  • LaSalle Road, West Hartford Center
  • 4:00pm
  • Live ice carving & live music from 8th Day
  • Food, trackless train, arts & crafts, science & more
  • FREE admission

Shark-Diving Santa

  • Most Saturdays & Sundays
  • 10:45am & 12:45pm
  • The Maritime Aquarium

Glastonbury Holiday Parade

  • Sunday, December 18th
  • Main Street/Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm
  • Hot cocoa from local Girl Scouts
  • Toy Drive accepting:
    • Markers
    • Coloring books
    • Puzzles
    • Dolls, action figures
    • Blankets
    • Books
  • Also selling Plah-doh to donate proceeds to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

