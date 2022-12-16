Family Friday: A shark-diving Santa and more holiday happenings

(WFSB) - If you’re looking for ways to spend the weekend, we found a few local holiday happenings you may like!

Chanukah Fire on Ice

Sunday, December 18th

LaSalle Road, West Hartford Center

4:00pm

Live ice carving & live music from 8th Day

Food, trackless train, arts & crafts, science & more

FREE admission

Shark-Diving Santa

Most Saturdays & Sundays

10:45am & 12:45pm

The Maritime Aquarium

Glastonbury Holiday Parade

Sunday, December 18th

Main Street/Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

5:30pm – 8:30pm

Hot cocoa from local Girl Scouts

Toy Drive accepting: Markers Coloring books Puzzles Dolls, action figures Blankets Books

Also selling Plah-doh to donate proceeds to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

