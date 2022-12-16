Family Friday: A shark-diving Santa and more holiday happenings
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - If you’re looking for ways to spend the weekend, we found a few local holiday happenings you may like!
- Sunday, December 18th
- LaSalle Road, West Hartford Center
- 4:00pm
- Live ice carving & live music from 8th Day
- Food, trackless train, arts & crafts, science & more
- FREE admission
- Most Saturdays & Sundays
- 10:45am & 12:45pm
- The Maritime Aquarium
- Sunday, December 18th
- Main Street/Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
- 5:30pm – 8:30pm
- Hot cocoa from local Girl Scouts
- Toy Drive accepting:
- Markers
- Coloring books
- Puzzles
- Dolls, action figures
- Blankets
- Books
- Also selling Plah-doh to donate proceeds to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.