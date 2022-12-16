Northwest corner of CT could see the most snow

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter.

Friday morning however, it was mostly rain.

The snow already on the ground in Torrington was from Monday’s storm.

Channel 3′s meteorologists advised viewers to pack both rain and winter gear when they head out on Friday.

The road conditions could change from just wet to slick as the storm progresses.

Small portions of Litchfield County could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Eyewitness news reporter Marcy Jones tracks this morning's Noreaster in Torrington.

