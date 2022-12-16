Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Northwest corner of CT could see the most snow

The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest impact from Friday’s nor’easter.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter.

Friday morning however, it was mostly rain.

The snow already on the ground in Torrington was from Monday’s storm.

Channel 3′s meteorologists advised viewers to pack both rain and winter gear when they head out on Friday.

The road conditions could change from just wet to slick as the storm progresses.

Small portions of Litchfield County could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Keep an eye on real-time traffic conditions with the Channel 3 traffic map here.

See the full forecast here.

Eyewitness news reporter Marcy Jones tracks this morning's Noreaster in Torrington.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road conditions in Wallingford
Wet road conditions reported across the state
Alert through tonight for nor-easter - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wind, rain... and some snow in NW CT!
WFSB File
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
Eyewitness news reporter Audrey Russo is keeping a close eye on the roads this morning.
Audrey Russo tracks road conditions in Hartford county