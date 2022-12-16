Salvation Army locations see low numbers of donations

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) -The Salvation Army says their donation numbers are low this year.

Their location in Meriden had about 180 families sign up for their angel tree.

They would like for every kid to get 2 to 3 toys or pieces of clothing but right now, they’re not even close.

Captain Valerie Rivera says those 180 families equal about 600 children they are trying to give gifts to in the local area. These are from ages 0 to 12 for both boys and girls.

Rivera says beginning the Christmas season, she thought they would see more than expected. But with life taking a toll, several locations and the families they serve are being more negatively impacted than before.

“These toys mean a lot to these families. We asked for unwrapped gifts just because it’s special to them to be able to wrap these gifts for their kids and put it under their trees, if they have a tree. I think this is a special way to help offset that cost in most families’ homes,” said Capt. Rivera.

Rivera says today was the original cutoff date to donate, but they’re extending it through next Tuesday.

Anybody willing to donate can bring the toys to their location and drop them off inside of the building

