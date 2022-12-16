Taxiing plane gets stuck in mud at Tweed New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A plane that was taxiing in preparation for takeoff from Tweed New Haven Airport ended up getting stuck in some mud.

A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines confirmed to Channel 3 that a plane with 166 travelers and six crew members got stuck around 7:40 a.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said airport operations were not impacted and no one was hurt.

The airline said it was working on getting an alternate aircraft for the impacted travelers, as well as other modes of alternate transportation.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.