Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Taxiing plane gets stuck in mud at Tweed New Haven Airport

Tweed New Haven Airport (file)
Tweed New Haven Airport (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A plane that was taxiing in preparation for takeoff from Tweed New Haven Airport ended up getting stuck in some mud.

A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines confirmed to Channel 3 that a plane with 166 travelers and six crew members got stuck around 7:40 a.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said airport operations were not impacted and no one was hurt.

The airline said it was working on getting an alternate aircraft for the impacted travelers, as well as other modes of alternate transportation.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Norfolk snow
Norfolk is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
Torrington tractor trailer - WFSB
Torrington police identify driver killed when tractor trailer crashed down overpass
Alexander Robles, a convicted sex offender, roamed the halls of Rawson Elementary School in...
Convicted sex offender found in Hartford school set to face a judge today
Wet conditions - WFSB
Wet road conditions reported across the state