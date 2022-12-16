Contests
Wet road conditions reported across the state

The Early Warning Weather Tracker was out on I-91 north in Wallingford, where a nor'easter brought rain on Friday morning.
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain.

In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.

In the 5 a.m. hour, it tracked wet road conditions along Interstate 91 north in Wallingford.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Take a look at the full forecast for the day here.

Eyewitness news reporter Audrey Russo is keeping a close eye on the roads this morning.

