Wet road conditions reported across the state
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain.
In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut.
Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
In the 5 a.m. hour, it tracked wet road conditions along Interstate 91 north in Wallingford.
