Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police.

They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m.

Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system.

When they arrived at the scene, they said they found evidence that a shooting took place.

While they were there, the victim arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said she was listed in stable condition.

No other details were released.

