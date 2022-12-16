Contests
Woman shot in Hartford overnight

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police.

They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m.

Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system.

When they arrived at the scene, they said they found evidence that a shooting took place.

While they were there, the victim arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said she was listed in stable condition.

No other details were released.

