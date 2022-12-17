Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Bristol Sergeant Alex Hamzy would’ve turned 35 on Friday.

He and Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte were killed on October 12.

Before he died, Hamzy trained at a martial arts studio called Ascension Athletics.

It is located on 99 Farmington Avenue in Bristol.

That gym is now trying to help the three Bristol families impacted by the tragedy. At the event, police officers took a masterclass in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Jeff Haddad said, “you’re looking at survival tactics, de-escalation tactics, control tactics, anything you can do to reduce or mitigate the risk of anything happening to the officer or civilian.”

Not only is this seminar providing important skills for cops and the public, but also it is a fun fundraiser for everyone to get involved with.

Everyone that showed up Saturday donated at least 40 dollars to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

This fund supports the three officers who were shot in October and remembers the two of them that died in this tragedy.

Joey Carta, the organizer of this fundraiser said, “it was just unbelievably tragic. I don’t even know a word to describe what happened on October 12.”

Alex Hamzy who would’ve turned 35 Friday went to Ascension Athletics to train and get better.

Daniel Mina from Bristol said, “he had just recently done a few classes.”

“It was just a responsibility to do something, a need to do something,” said Carta.

The first 200 people at today’s super seminar will go home with a commemorative coin.

On the front of the coin is a police badge with a black and blue belt around it representing jiu jitsu and law enforcement.

On the back of the coin are Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy’s badges and badge numbers.

Then, on the bottom of the coin there is a saying that said, “as long as you walk beside me, I will always call you my brother.”

Haddad said, “we’re trying to return something to the families the best we can.”

With people like Haddad, Mina, and the Bristol Community, these officers will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.