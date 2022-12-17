Federal court upholds CIAC’s policy on transgender athletes

(WFSB) - A federal appeals court has dismissed a Connecticut case that would have changed the CIAC’s policy on transgender athletes.

This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

Four cisgender girls argued they were “forced to compete” against biological males.

It’s a battle of Title IX.

More than a year after the initial appeal, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has doubled down and allowed transgender athletes to compete in Connecticut.

The lawsuit filed back in 2020 by four cisgender high school girls track athletes claimed the participation of two transgender athletes took away chances to win championships, qualify for races and even deprived them of scholarship opportunities.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the three-judge panel said the cisgender athletes “lacked standing to sue” and said their claims were “speculative”.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, who represented the cisgender students, said in part: “The 2nd Circuit got it wrong, and we’re evaluating all legal options, including appeal. Our clients—like all female athletes—deserve access to fair competition…”

Contrary to their opinion, CIAC Executive Director Dr. Glenn lungarini released his own statement saying: “The CIAC was confident in its inclusionary policies from the onset of this case. The CIAC is pleased with the decision of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the lower court’s dismissal.”

This was a case that had been under the watchful eye of several states, as many of them have now blocked transgender athletes from competing in sports.

For now, CIAC’s policy on transgender athletes’ eligibility, remains intact.

All four of the plaintiffs have graduated and did end up receiving college scholarships.

