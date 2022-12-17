Holiday shipping deadline approaches

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow.

If you can’t do that, there are some other options that will cost you more.

“The longer you wait, the more limited your choice of shipping becomes,” said Kim Frum, USPS Senior Public Relations Representative.

US Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum says for delivery by December 25th, the recommended deadline for ground service packages and first class mail, like greeting cards is Saturday December 17th.

She also says if you are planning to wrap the outside of your shipping boxes in wrapping paper or anything else, don’t.

“No brown paper packages, no tied up with string. Do not do that because you could run the risk of things getting caught in the machinery,” Kim explained.

Kim says the postal service has a YouTube channel with how to videos on topics like properly packing a box and addressing a package to a military service member.

If you’re using UPS, the last day to ship 2nd day air is Wednesday, December 21st.

Next day air is Thursday, December 22nd.

For FedEx express saver shipments, the deadline is Tuesday, December 20th.

FedEx same day is Friday, December 23rd.

“I think we usually try to be ahead of the game. I think its easier said than done. But Amazon is always the best. Yeah. The best way to send gifts. Two day shipping,” said Aadi and Shailee, Rocky Hill.

Amazon says the last day to order for Christmas is December 22nd with two day free shipping, but they say with weather and other things, nothing is guaranteed.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.