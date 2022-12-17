Increasing COVID numbers pose a holiday health concern

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Coronavirus numbers are up again, but officials aren’t surprised with many people travelling the last few weeks.

The numbers have jumped so much that there’s a holiday health concern.

Dylan Fearon reported live from the Connecticut Department of Public Health in Hartford.

Just three weeks ago, everyone was traveling around the world for Thanksgiving

And now, Christmas is right around the corner. It’s definitely a concern.

The latest numbers show big increases in the last couple of weeks.

520 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in Connecticut, which makes that a 53-person increase compared to last week.

Now, seven of our eight counties are at medium COVID-19 community level.

New London County is the only one with a low community level of COVID.

Of course, health officials are hoping you stay up to date with your vaccinations.

They know there will be big family gatherings the next two weekends for Christmas and New Years.

Dr. Jeannie Kenkare said, “masking is still really important around people who have symptoms, being really diligent about washing hands, and making sure we’re not spreading diseases from person-to-person.”

In the last week, officials say more than 3,400 people tested positive for COVID.

Have a fun but safe time over the holidays!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.