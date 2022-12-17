Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck in West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 1 p.m. today, West Hartford police responded to 20 South Main Street on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car.

Police located the pedestrian and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries.

The vehicle operator sustained no reported injuries, according to police.

South Main Street was closed for several hours while police investigated but has now reopened.

If anyone witnessed this incident, you are encouraged to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.