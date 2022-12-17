Contests
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck in West Hartford Center

West Hartford Police Cruiser.
West Hartford Police Cruiser.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 1 p.m. today, West Hartford police responded to 20 South Main Street on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car.

Police located the pedestrian and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries.

The vehicle operator sustained no reported injuries, according to police.

South Main Street was closed for several hours while police investigated but has now reopened.

If anyone witnessed this incident, you are encouraged to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

