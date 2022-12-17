Something’s Cooking: Bread & Chocolate

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - You may not know it, but today is a holiday.

It’s National Cover Anything in Chocolate Day!

The Something’s Cooking crew dropped by a restaurant that celebrates chocolate 365 days a year.

Choc-a-holics are celebrated at Bread & Chocolate in Hamden!

Go for the banana chocolate chip muffin with extra-large chips, or the chocolate walnut biscotti, and wash it down in style!

They make cappuccinos and hot chocolate by steaming chocolate until it melts.

Let’s mix in some fruit. Try the blackberry scone with chocolate chips!

“All of the products, we make everything from scratch everything,” said Ixi Arce.

Ixi bought the Hamden bakery and cafe this year.

Her not-so-secret weapons include her bestselling blueberry bread pudding and her do it all, humble husband Cesar.

Ixi and Cesar are most proud of their incredible staff. So many regulars swing by the bakery and cafe two, even three times a day!

“Breakfast lunch and in the afternoon for a coffee,” said Victor Josephson.

Maybe the most surprising thing is they say their specialty drinks, salads, and breakfasts are just as delightful as their sweet baked goods!

“What makes this place so special do you think?” Eyewitness News asked.

“It’s the personal service the food is really delicious,” said Miriam Battista.

“The service is wonderful and everything’s very fresh,” said Barbara DeAngelo.

“Everyone’s always smiling and having a great time so it’s a wonderful stop to start your day,” said Tom Pecora.

Tom is a local celebrity. He’s an assistant basketball coach at Quinnipiac, and his scouting report is enlightening.

“As a coach I recruit so I bounced around to a number of breakfast spots and this was by far the best here at bread and chocolate,” Tom said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.