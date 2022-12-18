1 person dead after head on collision in Winsted

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - A Winsted resident has lost their life after a head on collision on route 8 last night.

Police say shortly after 5:30 p.m. they responded to an accident in front of the Winsted Sewer Treatment plant on North Main Street.

Their investigation revealed that Rhea Williams, age 64 of Pittsfield Mass., was traveling north while Jackie Centrella, age 69 of Winsted, was traveling south. The head on collision then occurred in the southbound lane.

Williams sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Healthcare in Winsted before being flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

Williams also had a juvenile passenger in the car who sustained minor injuries.

Centrella sustained life threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Centrella was transported to Hartford Healthcare Center in Winsted where he was later pronounced deceased.

Route 8 was closed for 6 hours while police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments prior to the collision is asked to contact Detective James Crean, Winchester Police Dept. at 860-379-2723 or jcrean@townofwinchester.org

