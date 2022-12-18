10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street.

The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday.

The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

In total two families, including four adults and six children, were displaced due to the fire.

