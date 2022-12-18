Contests
Hamden resident dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

When officers arrived on scene, they found John Williams, a 37-year-old Hamden resident, in a...
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden resident has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on North Street this afternoon.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found John Williams, a 37-year-old Hamden resident, in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Williams was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.

Moments after the shooting, Hamden police attempted to pull over a car on Arch Street.

The driver ignored the officers signals to stop and attempted to flee, coming to a stop when they crashed the vehicle in the area of Fitch Street and Arch Street.

Hamden police say they are investigating if the operator of the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

The Hamden Police Department encourages anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Gabe Garcia at 203-230-4000 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.

