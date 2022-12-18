Head coach Geno Auriemma will not coach UConn women’s basketball game Sunday

Conn. (WFSB) - UConn women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma will not be coaching Sunday’s game at Mohegan Sun.

According to UConn officials, Auriemma began feeling unwell during UConn’s shootaround ahead of Sunday’s game.

He will not be coaching out an abundance of caution.

The UConn women’s basketball team will face Florida State at 1:00 pm.

