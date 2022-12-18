Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Head coach Geno Auriemma will not coach UConn women’s basketball game Sunday

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - UConn women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma will not be coaching Sunday’s game at Mohegan Sun.

According to UConn officials, Auriemma began feeling unwell during UConn’s shootaround ahead of Sunday’s game.

He will not be coaching out an abundance of caution.

The UConn women’s basketball team will face Florida State at 1:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lenox Street Fire
10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Another Dry & Partially Sunny Day... All Eyes On A Significant Storm System With An *ALERT* Late Next Week!
Cheers
Good morning!
Mount Southington opens for 22-23 season
Mount Southington opens for 22-23 season