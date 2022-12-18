Contests
Injuries reported following accident on Route 2 in Glastonbury

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed Sunday following an accident.

State police say they are investigating a rollover accident near Exit 10.

Route 2 east is closed between Exits 10 and 12, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

