Injuries reported following accident on Route 2 in Glastonbury

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed Sunday following an accident.

State police say they are investigating a rollover accident near Exit 10.

Route 2 east is closed between Exits 10 and 12, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

