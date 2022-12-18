Mount Southington opens for 22-23 season

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Ski season is officially upon us in Connecticut. Mount Southington is open for the season!

“Skiing and riding is such a great winter activity to do. It’s one of the few things you can do in the winter so when the weather is cold, don’t think you have to stay home. There’s always the option to come out and enjoy a winter sport,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager, Mount Southington.

6 trails and 4 lifts are open and the snow machines have been put to work.

“Opening day, a little soft with the rain yesterday but it’s just great to be back with all the boys and stuff,” said Jay.

although glad to be back, Jay also said the weather hasn’t quite cooperated so far this year.

“Mother nature hasn’t been too kind to us this year. Snow making temperatures have been marginal up to this point. So a lot of effort. We’ve probably put 50 hours into snow making this far,” Jay explained.

Either way, people didn’t waist any time getting their runs in.

“We’ve been season pass holders for a few years. It’s great, local. Support local business and have some fun,” said Nolan Jermain, Hamden. “Few tumbles but we’re getting there.”

As you break out your ski and snowboard gear, keep safety in mind.

“Just remember, respect gets respect. Be aware, everybody else is starting out the season as well so just be aware of your presence on the slopes,” Jay warned.

Mount Southington is open every day of the week.

