State police search for suspect in Salem armed robbery

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALEM, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday night at around 6:15 p.m., state police responded to Gardner Lake Liquors on Old Colchester Road for a report of a robbery.

Police say a white male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and holding a black GameStop tote bag entered the store, displayed a black revolver handgun, and demanded money and liquor.

The suspect was described as 5′6″ with a skinny build.

After robbing the store, the suspect fled in in a midsized vehicle traveling east on Witter Road.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the surveillance footage or observed the suspect in the area is urged to contact Detective Dave Bennett by calling the CSP Troop K Tip Line at 860-465-5469.

On December 16, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Troop K troopers responded to a reported armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors, 468 Old Colchester Road in the Town of Salem.(CT State Police)
On December 16, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Troop K troopers responded to a reported armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors, 468 Old Colchester Road in the Town of Salem.(CT State Police)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

