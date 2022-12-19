1 adult, 2 children rescued after getting lost and disoriented in woods

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester fire department as well as Manchester police department rescued three people after they got lost in the woods on Case Mountain.

The fire department said they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. from an adult and two children who were disoriented in the woods.

The fire department and police department worked together to initiate a coordinated search.

All terrain vehicles were deployed, according to the fire department.

The three individuals have been located and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.